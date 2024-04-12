Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 23.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

