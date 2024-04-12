Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives $73.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,384.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,586 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 773,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 276,835 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,535,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

