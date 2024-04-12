Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) versus Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Critical Comparison

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and Dynex Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $515.07 million 3.05 -$211.91 million ($1.73) -3.95 Dynex Capital $207.52 million 3.34 -$6.13 million ($0.28) -41.89

Profitability

Dynex Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Net Lease. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Global Net Lease and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease -41.14% -10.34% -3.48% Dynex Capital -2.95% -6.04% -0.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Dynex Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.1%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Global Net Lease pays out -63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynex Capital pays out -557.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Net Lease and Dynex Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dynex Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.82%. Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.67%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Global Net Lease on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

