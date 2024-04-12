Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Hold Rating at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PERI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.80.

PERI stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Perion Network’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,055,000 after purchasing an additional 945,194 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 62.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 998,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after purchasing an additional 385,010 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Perion Network by 718.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 373,145 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 1,472.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 343,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,651,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,199,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

