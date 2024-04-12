Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

About Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Articles

