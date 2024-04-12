AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AB. TheStreet raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of AB stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

