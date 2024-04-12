Kelt Exploration’s (KELTF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock.
Kelt Exploration Stock Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $5.95.
Kelt Exploration Company Profile
