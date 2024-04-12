Kelt Exploration’s (KELTF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Kelt Exploration Stock Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

