Barclays Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$63.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.21.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$53.57 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.15 and a one year high of C$67.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

