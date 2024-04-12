Barclays Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$63.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.21.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.