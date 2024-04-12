Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 735.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $100,962.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,868,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $196,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $100,962.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,868,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,701 shares of company stock worth $4,026,461. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 966.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

