RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $259.27 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

