Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $150.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.35.

Micron Technology stock opened at $127.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.62. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $130.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,354,527. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

