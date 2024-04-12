MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $279.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $279.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKTX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $217.78 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $344.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

