Raymond James Lowers Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after buying an additional 494,825 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,749,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 506,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 144,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.