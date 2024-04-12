Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Roth Mkm reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAXN. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 366.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 798,545 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 889.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 634,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 570,563 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,153.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 576,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 530,139 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,749,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 506,633 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after acquiring an additional 494,825 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.