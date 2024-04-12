Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) & Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) Head to Head Contrast

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brand Engagement Network and Asure Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand Engagement Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Asure Software 0 1 4 0 2.80

Asure Software has a consensus target price of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 104.30%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Brand Engagement Network.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brand Engagement Network N/A N/A -$6.88 million N/A N/A Asure Software $119.08 million 1.60 -$9.21 million ($0.40) -18.60

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and Asure Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brand Engagement Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asure Software.

Volatility & Risk

Brand Engagement Network has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand Engagement Network N/A -19.90% -16.34% Asure Software -7.74% 4.30% 1.74%

Summary

Asure Software beats Brand Engagement Network on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution that simplifies payroll and automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; and Tax Management Solutions, that provides payroll tax processing software and service solutions, as well as bulk filing and processing support of employee retention tax credits, for the payroll service industry, mid-market, and corporate employers. It also provides HR compliance and services, including HR support, which provides an on-demand HR resource library, phone, and email support for various HR issues and compliance, and policy updates; Strategic HR, which provides in-depth support for strategic HR decision making; and Total HR, which provides a complete HR outsourcing solution, for handling HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance. In addition, the company offers Time and Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft; and AsureMarketplace that automates interactions between its HCM systems with third-party providers. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

