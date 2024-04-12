Head-To-Head Contrast: Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) vs. Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) and Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Superdry has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of China has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Superdry and Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superdry N/A N/A N/A Bank of China 19.67% 8.59% 0.74%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Superdry pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.6%. Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Bank of China pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Superdry and Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superdry 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of China 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superdry and Bank of China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superdry $655.98 million 0.02 -$177.94 million N/A N/A Bank of China $154.67 billion 0.80 $33.80 billion $2.59 4.03

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Superdry.

Summary

Bank of China beats Superdry on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superdry

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. It operates 213 owned, and 410 franchised and licensed stores; and 18 international websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers savings deposits, personal loans, credit cards and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment offers foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate, and foreign exchange derivative transactions, as well as money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment provides debt and equity underwriting and financial advisory, sale and trading of securities, stock brokerage, investment research, asset management services, and private equity investment services. The Insurance segment provides underwriting services for general and life insurance business, and insurance agency services. In addition, the company operates debt-to-equity swaps and other supporting, and aircraft and financial leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

