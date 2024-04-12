Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

PCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

