StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 89,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.