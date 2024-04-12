Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Natera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.73.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $96.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $98.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.99.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,965,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $133,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,965,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,468,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,685,736.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,477 shares of company stock worth $28,552,682. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 17.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Natera by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Natera by 674.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after buying an additional 588,147 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

