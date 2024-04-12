NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NH opened at $0.47 on Monday. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

