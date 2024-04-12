Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.59. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

