KeyCorp Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $926.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $906.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $826.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.97. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $262.20 and a 12-month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

