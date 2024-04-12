Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
