Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

