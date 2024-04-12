AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVDX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.30.

AvidXchange stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angelic Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 430,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,010,167 shares of company stock valued at $39,077,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

