Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTI. StockNews.com cut AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.30.

AXT Price Performance

Shares of AXTI opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AXT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

