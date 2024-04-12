Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Path

Bio-Path Stock Down 9.0 %

BPTH opened at $3.15 on Monday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Path by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.