Roth Mkm Boosts Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target to $10.00

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $7.25 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Perpetua Resources from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPTA

Perpetua Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.40. Perpetua Resources has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 10,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 10,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $34,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,737.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.