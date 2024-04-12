Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

NASDAQ PULM opened at $2.10 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

