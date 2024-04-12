StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.73 on Monday. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 133,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reading International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

