Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $3.63 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 21,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 74,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,020,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,816.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 113,959 shares of company stock worth $466,521 over the last 90 days. 14.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

