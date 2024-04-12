SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Raised to $80.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.25.

SEIC opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 507.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,987 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

