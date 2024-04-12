Citigroup Initiates Coverage on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SOFI. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.75. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.