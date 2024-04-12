Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:USAT opened at $6.48 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.