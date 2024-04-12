Vincerx Pharma’s (VINC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

VINC opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $9.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

