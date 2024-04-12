StockNews.com Lowers VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

VEON Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $23.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. VEON has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in VEON by 37.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in VEON by 58.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

