Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $126.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.71. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 136.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,440,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,355,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,335. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 56,741 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Travelzoo by 184.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Articles

