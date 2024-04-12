Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:PW opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

