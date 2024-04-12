Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of XIN opened at $2.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $6.51.
Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
