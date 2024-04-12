China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.