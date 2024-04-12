China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Price Performance
Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.50.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
