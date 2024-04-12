Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,870. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,756,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,965,000 after purchasing an additional 959,838 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 200,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

