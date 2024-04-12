Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,527 shares of company stock worth $3,554,258. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,146,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,780 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

