Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.33. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Value Llp Ima acquired 51,921 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $101,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,141.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 103,762 shares of company stock worth $203,066. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

