CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.68. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

