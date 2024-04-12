Oppenheimer Increases AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $85.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APP. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.20 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AppLovin from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.36.

NASDAQ APP opened at $78.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

