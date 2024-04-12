Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

