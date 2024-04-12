StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

