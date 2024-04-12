Shell’s (SHEL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,000 ($37.97) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.97) to GBX 2,950 ($37.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,086 ($39.06).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,857 ($36.16) on Monday. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,214 ($28.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,898.50 ($36.69). The company has a market capitalization of £183.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,264.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,564.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,570.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 4,778.76%.

In other news, insider Charles Roxburgh bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.30) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,899.13). In related news, insider Sinead Gorman acquired 18,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.57) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($576,893.36). Also, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.30) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,899.13). Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

