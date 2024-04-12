Insider Buying: Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Insider Acquires £5,396.88 in Stock

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) insider Trish Houston purchased 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 796 ($10.07) per share, with a total value of £5,396.88 ($6,830.63).

Law Debenture Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:LWDB opened at GBX 806 ($10.20) on Friday. Law Debenture Co. has a 1 year low of GBX 718.04 ($9.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 829 ($10.49). The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,985.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 783.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 781.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Law Debenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a GBX 9.13 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $7.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,851.85%.

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

