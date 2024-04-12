Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $111.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.56. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.