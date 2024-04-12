Insider Selling: Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Insider Sells £220,305.54 in Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) insider Alex Vaughan sold 282,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £220,305.54 ($278,832.48).

Costain Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of COST opened at GBX 77.40 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £214.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.79. Costain Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 40.90 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.78 ($1.02).

Costain Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. Costain Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,250.00%.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

